Republicans covering for Trump lack pride in U.S. citizenship

It appears that some members of Congress, mostly Republicans, are poised to suppress any effort to appoint a special prosecutor to get to the bottom of Russian attempts to undermine American interests, and with the possible collusion of Donald Trump insiders. If they do succeed in suppressing a full-on investigation of a matter of such ominous magnitude, putting party above country, those responsible will have abandoned all pretense to any pride they may once have taken in their American citizenship.
Richard Strasburg, Morro Bay
Comments