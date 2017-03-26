To fight Trump, the news media needs to call him out on his lies

American journalism is getting beaten, and the consequences could be tragic for the nation. The delegitimizing onslaught of the Trump administration is like a fight in which a martial arts fighter is kicking below the belt, and the news media is fighting under the gentlemanly Marquess of Queensberry rules.
Trump’s lies appear on the front page and journalism’s response, if there is one, appears on the editorial page. Trump’s statements like “rapist,” “crooked” and “enemy of the people” provoke such tepid editorial comments as “the evidence does not support such a conclusion,” or “factually challenged.” But Trump’s statements are lies, and they should be labeled as such, not on the editorial page, but on the front page.
Here’s an idea: A standard feature of every newspaper worth its salt should be a headline “Yesterday’s Lies,’’ with a side-by-side comparison of Trump statements and actual facts. TV news broadcasts can do the same, devoting a segment every night to a Trump whopper. I’m not talking about creating your own lies or disputing matters of policy. But lies.
Let’s get going, snowflakes, before it’s too late.
Bill Rumbler, San Luis Obispo
