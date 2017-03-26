What’s the real motivation behind SLO firefighters’ complaints of video?

When the right complains about out-of-control “political correctness,” it’s stupid stuff like this that inspires them (“SLO hires law firm to investigate firefighter video involving city manager, fire chief,” Feb. 23). Fifty-thousand bucks is going to be wasted because the delicate sensibilities of some snowflake firefighters got boo-booed? Not buying it. Inappropriate use of government facilities? Puhleeeze! I suppose these fragile fellas would take to the streets in protest if they saw one of those calendars? You know the ones: sexy, shirtless firefighters posing on their fire trucks?
What’s really going on, firemen? What’s your real motivation for creating this drama? Choose your battles wisely and be honest. It’s always better in the long run.
Michael S. Miller, Arroyo Grande
Comments