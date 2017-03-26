Don’t overlook Cal Poly wrestling in Tribune sports coverage

We recently spent nine days on vacation in San Luis Obispo. We enjoyed our stay at the Peach Tree Inn, toured the local sights, shopped downtown and traveled the Central Coast area.
While there, we attended the Cal Poly vs. University of Wyoming and Air Force Academy wrestling meets. My fiancée is a retired Air Force Major and saw her first collegiate wrestling meets, which was especially nice with AFA competing.
In checking The Tribune each morning after the two meets, we found no mention of the wrestling meet stories or scores. I can’t imagine why these events were not covered, especially with two Big 12 schools in SLO, one of which was the Air Force Academy.
Hopefully, you will make a better effort to cover Cal Poly wrestling in the future for their wrestling alumni, fans, hard-working Cal Poly student-wrestlers, coaches and, yes, tourists, who leave beautiful Cocoa Beach, Florida, to invest in visiting California and enjoy watching collegiate wrestling.
Paul Kendle, Cocoa Beach, Florida
Comments