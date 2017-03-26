President Trump offers a chance to free America from globalism

I watch President Donald Trump in action, and it reminds me of the scene in “The Manchurian Candidate” when Frank Sinatra pulls out a deck of cards that are all the queen of diamonds and says they are pulling out all of the wires, all of the programming, all of the controls, and Raymond is free.
After decades of globalists in both parties controlling this country, we finally have a president and patriotic Americans who are for a limited constitutional republic, capitalism and morals based on Judeo-Christian ethics. President Trump will not allow this country to be hamstrung with political correctness, bogus calls of racism, sexism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, homophobia and the rest of the DNC talking points. It doesn’t work anymore.
The globalists were so close to leading this country down the primrose path to the new world order that they will not let this go without a fight. Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better, and thank God that we finally have a president who is willing to fight for American exceptionalism.
I pray for the safety of President Trump, his family and the people of the United States of America.
Michael A. Pacer, Paso Robles
