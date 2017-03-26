Don’t call Poly Canyon a ‘graveyard’

I would like to keep the original name founding Dean George Hasslein, FAIA, used to describe the canyon laboratory: “Poly Canyon,” rather than the negative connotation described by your article (“SLO County Hike of the Week: Architecture Graveyard,” March 13). The lab is still an amazing workspace and experimental area that thrives each year with new students. Check out “Design Village” this year, April 7-9, to see that this special place is not a “graveyard,” but a place of creativity and lifelong experiences.
G. Wynn, architecture faculty, San Luis Obispo
