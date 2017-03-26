How to deal with the tantrums of SLO County Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson

I have been a teacher and parent for over 50 years. A technique for handling children’s tantrums is to compliment them. Say things such as, “That’s the best tantrum I’ve seen all week. You’ve got a career in Hollywood. Could you do that again just a little louder so others can enjoy the entertainment?” Then, if there are others in the area, invite them to watch the show.
The usual response when complimented is stopping. Don’t address why they are throwing the hissy fits. If miscreants think they work to get their wishes, they throw more hissy fits. Best results occur when culprits become defiant and refuse to obey. Encourage them to do whatever they are doing. If they are crying, tell them, “Cry louder.” If the future actor says “No!” ask them if they can say “no” just one more time.
Everyone come to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meetings. The show is fascinating when Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson lose a vote. They usually throw a tantrum and pout. They are quite good at it. People in the audience should cover their mouths and yell, “Nap time.” A good nap is excellent therapy for anger.
Gary L. Kirkland, Atascadero
