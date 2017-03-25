Letters to the Editor

March 25, 2017 7:12 PM

Donald Trump’s line of succession is frightening

Have you looked at the line of succession for Donald Trump lately?

It is frightening. It is the reason I pray for Trump every night, so that Mike Pence won’t become president. Then I pray for Pence because if he goes then we get Paul Ryan. I pray that Pope Francis will have a long heart-to-heart with Ryan and explain to him about the need to care for the poor and unfortunate. But Ryan looks like a much better choice than Orrin Hatch, so even some praying for Ryan is not amiss.

Gerry Finn, Paso Robles

