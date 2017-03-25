Planning Commission displayed ‘incredible professionalism’ during Phillips 66 process

The unsung heroes of the Phillips 66 rail terminal application is the Planning Commission’s staff, headed by project lead Ryan Hostetter. Across multiple environmental impact reports and years of testimony, they juggled ongoing demands, orders and requests from all sides. Yet, they handled it all with incredible professionalism.
They were always responsive to repeated calls and emails for details about “process.” During the hearings, they were extraordinarily prepared, masterful of the intricate research and data, fully credible, communicated clearly, and they were always respectful regardless of detailed and/or puzzling queries.
The pressure placed on them from all three sides — Phillips 66, opponents and commissioners/supervisors — was intense. Hundreds of times, they were put on the spot to immediately provide the correct data or insights regarding mind-bending issues. But they were always up to the task.
Our staff served San Luis Obispo County and the public extremely well. These unsung public servants deserve our deepest thanks.
Martin Akel, Nipomo
