Women should drop the ‘illusion of sides’ and support each other

Dear Irene Spinello (“ ‘A Day Without A Woman doesn’t promote liberation,” March 5):
We are not on two sides of an issue. You and I have so much in common. We are strong, capable, caring, determined women who are the first to step up and take care of our loved ones with strong hands and a loving heart. We don’t do these things to prove that we are equal or to win some contest, but because it’s a reflection of our values. It’s who we are — possibly even our “job” on earth. I respect you for all that you do and give. On one small thing we might differ — I don’t believe the policies of our current administration support (or possibly even allow) me to continue to do my “job,” and so I look for peaceful ways to speak — to influence — to effect change. You may believe otherwise and that’s OK. I don’t demand you see the world the way I do — please don’t demand that I see through your lens. Let’s drop the ugly illusion of “sides” and get back to doing what we do best: supporting and uplifting each other.
Judi Young, San Luis Obispo
