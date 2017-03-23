Trump’s climate of fear goes against the American spirit

Thank you for your articles and letters about President Donald Trump’s travel ban and plans to ramp up deportations.
As a child of immigrants, I am concerned about the safety of my family and other immigrants in the U.S. I believe it’s wrong to divide and separate family members, as is being done by immigration agencies like ICE. I and many of my high school classmates believe it’s time to build bridges, not walls.
America won’t even be “great” without immigrants, no matter their country of origin or migratory status. The hatred being shown toward hard-working immigrants has created a climate of fear that goes against the American spirit.
Maria Contreras, Paso Robles High School
