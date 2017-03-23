Supervisor John Peschong raises suspicions about support of oil, gas drilling

Some people are saying that Supervisor John Peschong cares more about the corporations that hire his political consulting firm than the citizens of San Luis Obispo County. I believe this to be true. He has recused himself from endorsing a letter to the Interior Secretary or endorsing Congressman Salud Carbajal’s bill to prohibit oil and gas drilling off the Central Coast.
I believe this means he either endorses oil and gas drilling off the Central Coast or is afraid to endorse the ban for fear of losing the petrol dollars his consulting firm earns. You can and should recuse yourself from voting in favor of a project for which corporations pay you to advocate, but there is no need to recuse yourself if you believe oil and gas drilling should be banned.
So, Mr. Peschong, who do you represent, the citizens of SLO County or the petrochemical industry?
Bill Tkach, Paso Robles
