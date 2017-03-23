Looking forward to paying hundreds for health care

After reading about the steep increases for Obamacare in a letter to the editor in the Jan. 28 Tribune (“ ‘Obamacare’ works, Rep. McCarthy’s analogies don’t”) I felt compelled to share my experience.
Before the Affordable Care Act, my wife’s Blue Cross catastrophic health insurance was $160 a month with a $10,000 deductible. When Barack Obama said, “If you like your insurance plan, you will keep it. No one will be able to take that away from you,” he lied.
The best policy we could afford (because I was still working at the time) was $560 a month with a $5,000 deductible. In 2014, my wife’s premium rose to $650 and for 2016 it was going to be $710 a month. I wasn’t happy.
I was forced to retire because of health reasons in 2014, so my wife became eligible for Obamacare. Her premium in 2016 was $1.83, and of course I altered my feelings about the ACA … until this year when her rate jumped 81 percent to $2.24 a month.
That kind of rate increase is unconscionable, and so it’s understandable why the whole country is cheering on President Donald Trump’s executive order to put a stop to this madness.
I look forward to 2018 when I can start paying $800 a month for the same coverage she gets now for $2.24.
Richard Stacy, Cambria
