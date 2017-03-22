America should hope that Trump gets the mental health care he needs

Each morning, upon arising, I switch on NPR/KCBX for my daily dose of news, weather and music. Each morning, I think to myself, “I wonder what crazy thing Trump has tweeted overnight,” and, of course, I am never disappointed!
His latest tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phone at Trump Tower are beyond the beyond. The former president saw to the transition of power in a smooth and nonconfrontational manner, always gracious and never slighting Trump in any way. During the inauguration festivities, the Obamas guided Mrs. Trump from the presidential limousine to the platform stand, engulfing her with kindness and ensuring her safety. And then, the Obamas transitioned themselves to civilian life again.
The best we can hope for now, I suppose, is that Trump’s team or his family gets him the deep mental health care he so desperately needs. Otherwise, we will all be pulled into his toxic swamp.
Victoria Grostick, San Luis Obispo
