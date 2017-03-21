Give Donald Trump a break already

Geez, give the guy a break.
Sure, he’s a jerk.
No, you would not want him in your carpool.
Yes, everything he says is worthless, because it (a) has not been thought out or (b) it will be refuted in the next day or the next hour.
But he is trying to make good on his promises.
He is trying to appear responsible.
He is trying to act like an adult.
His family can see his weaknesses, but they stand with him.
And his supporters love him, in spite of their attempts at being logical.
So take it easy on Homer Simpson. He’s just like you and me, but more famous.
Jim Breese, Avila Beach
