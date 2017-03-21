Central Coast Funds for Children supports Paso youth mentoring

Affordable Housing Paso Robles would like to acknowledge publicly our gratitude to Central Coast Funds for Children for their recent grant to our YouthWorks program.
YouthWorks is a year-round program building strengths in underserved children in North County. We offer job-skills training, hands-on work experience, academic support, college planning and mentoring to 435 youth within the Oak Park neighborhood of Paso Robles. Our students are staying in school, graduating high school and going on to college and/or jobs in the community.
Central Coast Funds for Children is a group of tireless San Luis Obispo County residents who raise money year-round to donate to local nonprofit groups serving youth. The funding they provide is important to the success of our mission and that of many other organizations devoted to helping the youngest members of our community.
David A. Cooke and Betian Webb, Paso Robles
