Support for Planned Parenthood is about support for women’s choice

In response to Adolf Czech’s letter to the editor on Feb. 13 (“The real war isn’t on Planned Parenthood but on the unborn”):
Dear Adolf, this is really simple: If you do not want an abortion, don’t get one. (I assume this would be a difficult procedure for you.) The conflict, as you call it, is about choice. I will choose for myself, as will millions of other women who embrace Roe v. Wade. As a reminder, less than 3 percent of what Planned Parenthood is, is about abortion. Please do your fact-check before you write letters to the editor. And do remember that other people hold different beliefs. There is only one judge, and it’s not you.
End of story.
Adele McGee, Shell Beach
