Letters to the Editor

March 20, 2017 3:06 PM

$13.7 million seems too expensive for SLO County animal shelter

Interesting articles juxtaposed in the paper March 1: Shortfalls coming to city of San Luis Obispo due to pension costs and then the $13.7 million animal shelter to be built, with many of the cities locally donating to that.

Although I understand and appreciate the need for a more up-to-date, humane shelter, why can’t the community do so at a lower cost? Can’t things be donated — including time? If it takes a village to help a child, couldn’t we do the same for the animals without requiring so many dollars — needed in a variety of other areas — to be spent? Please do not tell me there are so many building-permit requirements that need to be addressed. We all know the county could waive some of them and still have a shelter that would be what is needed.

Perhaps the budget should be published, with the public giving input into how it might be shaved to a more reasonable amount.

Carol Kiessig, Paso Robles

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hundreds attend service for Ryan Teixeira at Arroyo Grande High School

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos