$13.7 million seems too expensive for SLO County animal shelter

Interesting articles juxtaposed in the paper March 1: Shortfalls coming to city of San Luis Obispo due to pension costs and then the $13.7 million animal shelter to be built, with many of the cities locally donating to that.
Although I understand and appreciate the need for a more up-to-date, humane shelter, why can’t the community do so at a lower cost? Can’t things be donated — including time? If it takes a village to help a child, couldn’t we do the same for the animals without requiring so many dollars — needed in a variety of other areas — to be spent? Please do not tell me there are so many building-permit requirements that need to be addressed. We all know the county could waive some of them and still have a shelter that would be what is needed.
Perhaps the budget should be published, with the public giving input into how it might be shaved to a more reasonable amount.
Carol Kiessig, Paso Robles
