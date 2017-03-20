Where is conservative condemnation of Yiannopoulos and Trump?

“Disappointing”? Disappointing? Brian Kennelly, adviser to the Cal Poly College Republicans, says that Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for pedophilia is “disappointing”? Is he also “disappointed” when this creep says that his priest made him a better lover? And when he was called on the conversation, he played the victim card. Where is your condemnation now?
Your commander in chief brags about sexually assaulting women. Your first lady poses nude, yet the Republicans had no limits to their outrage when criticizing Michelle Obama’s bare arms.
Do you people have no moral courage?
Cheri Roe, Creston
Comments