Our community needs The Tribune for thoughtful local news

In rebuttal to “Tribune subscription isn’t worth it anymore” (March 5), I would like to offer my appreciation of The Tribune, which covers local news and chooses national and state news well. The paper is easier to scan and pick out local features I am interested in versus TV. It has also brought up feature in-depth articles to raise our awareness on local issues. For example, the North County water crisis, which helped move a solution forward.
It covers our local elections so we can make an educated vote, our local sports and now even hiking trails.
On environmental and national news, the articles are thoughtfully chosen. Just recently, the summary on Russia and Trump was a good summary. With The Tribune, The New York Times and PBS NewsHour, I get a thoughtful, balanced awareness of our world.
Our community needs The Tribune. I hope we all support it and not take it for granted.
Lucia Cleveland, San Luis Obispo
