Trump’s golfing pales in comparison to Obama and Wilson’s

I had a laugh when I read Diane W. Mayfield’s letter to The Tribune regarding Trump’s golf playing (“Donald Trump shirks his duties as president to play golf,” March 7).
Spoken with the disappointment of a Democrat who has a good dose of the whines!
In her letter, she stated that Trump should not play so much golf while president.
I encourage her to research how much golf Barack Obama played while on his vacations to Hawaii and many other venues. He spent between $75 million and $85 million of taxpayers’ money for said vacations. Because of that, he was dubbed “$10 million travel man!”
Mr. Trump has been in office for about two months and so far has played golf at least six times. A small number in comparison to Obama and others who preceded Trump in the White House.
Maybe her complaint should have waited until there were actual numbers to compare with prior presidents, such as Woodrow Wilson, who played golf 1,200 times in his eight years. Oh yes, he was a Democrat as well!
Enough said!
Djinn Ruffner, Paso Robles
