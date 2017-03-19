Charles Peters demonstrates the elitist liberal perspective

2:07 Josh Brolin accepts King Vidor award presented by Jeff Bridges Pause

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

1:15 Water spurts out of sinkhole after water main break in SLO

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:47 Residents move into new affordable housing complex in SLO

3:19 Paso Robles school board discusses censuring Trustee Chris Bausch