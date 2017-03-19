Charles Peters demonstrates the elitist liberal perspective

In the commentary by Charles Peters in the March 9 Tribune (“I remember when Appalachia wasn’t Trump Country”) he explains how so much of the country has gone from liberal to conservative. All of his ideas could be summed up in one thing he said — “In each of these cases, the liberal position is on the whole the right one … ”
This is exactly the kind of elitist, self-centered thinking that has alienated so many people in this country and led so many away from the liberal position.
Don Clutter, Arroyo Grande
