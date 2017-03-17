Low-income exodus will grow if housing income requirements become stricter

In response to the article in March 9’s Tribune regarding low-income people leaving California (“Cost of living spurs exodus”), I would like to add the following: Those numbers will be increasing drastically as more and more property management companies require that a person’s monthly income be three times the monthly rent.
For low-income people and the lower “middle class” (those just above the poverty line), that requirement is impossible to meet. They are then unable to find housing and therefore become homeless or have no choice but to leave the state.
Maurine Archer, Grover Beach
Comments