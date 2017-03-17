Overturning environmental regulations will raise health care costs

0:23 Arroyo Grande High baseball team retires Ryan Teixeira's No. 17 Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:48 Water gushes out of sinkhole after main break near Cal Poly in SLO

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC