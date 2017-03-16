Need evidence of a class divide in the U.S.? Check out the GOP health care plan.

If you don’t believe there is a major class conflict dividing our nation, look no further than the Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act.
This reckless assault on the ACA risks the health coverage of millions of Americans while handing $465 billion in tax breaks to the wealthy, health insurance corporations and drug firms.
The GOP plan promotes health savings accounts for the affluent and encourages catastrophic insurance deductibles. To a majority of Americans saddled with debt, acquiring health savings accounts is an absurd impossibility — as is paying a very high deductible. To the many Americans who barely make a living wage, a health insurance tax deduction is a cruel joke.
The plan undermines Medicaid. It shifts the risks from insurance companies to the consumer. It ends health care subsidies and makes it harder for older Americans to afford coverage.
The GOP promise to expand coverage and control costs is — to put it bluntly — a lie. It is nothing more than a gift to the rich and a disaster for the rest of us.
Donald Archer, Cambria
Comments