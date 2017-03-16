Undocumented immigrants might get sanctuary, but legal residents don’t

Let’s say I break into your house. Let’s say that when you discover me in your house, you insist that I leave. But I say, “No, I like it here — it’s better than my house. I’ve made all the beds and washed the dishes, done the laundry, swept the floors. I’ve done all the things that you don’t like to do. I’m hard-working and honest,” (except for when I broke into your house).
According to the protesters, you are required to let me stay in your house. You are required to feed me and add me to your family’s insurance plan. Required to educate my kids and to provide other benefits to me and my large family.
If you try to call the police or force me out, I will call my friends who will picket your house, carrying signs that proclaim my right to be here, calling you names.
I live in your house but contribute only a fraction of the cost of my keep and my growing family. I demand that you learn my language so you can communicate with me! It’s only fair because I live here? Press No. 1 for English?
Sanctuary for whom? Not the homeowner.
Wayne Hummel, Orcutt
