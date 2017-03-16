Cal Poly shouldn’t apologize for charging Muslim club security fees

Regarding Mr. Lloyd-Moffett’s Viewpoint in the Sunday, Feb. 12, edition of The Tribune (“Instead of offering excuses, Cal Poly should apologize to Muslim Student Association”): Comparing the Cal Poly College Republicans and the Muslim Student Association is an inappropriate comparison. One is a political party to which any religious group can and does register, the other is a religious organization.
Cal Poly owes no apology to the Muslim Student Association. Mr. Lloyd-Moffett states that the current administration has the opportunity to make concrete gestures to demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Maybe so, but not on this one.
K. Muinos, Morro Bay
