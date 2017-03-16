Repealing the Affordable Care Act is the only way to fix health care

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes Pause

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

2:26 Robot built by Nipomo students plays a giant game of jacks

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:43 SLO County Sheriff's Office statement on immigration enforcement and policy

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm