Repealing the Affordable Care Act is the only way to fix health care

We had a socialistic health care plan called “Obamacare.” Unfortunately, the Affordable Care Act is only affordable if you are extremely poor. I fell into that category for a period of time. As I had not had insurance for as long as I could remember, I was delighted at this “new experience” of being able to see a doctor.
What I discovered, regrettably, was a system that did more harm than good. Doctor after doctor prescribed medications that I was sensitive to, with full knowledge of my sensitivities. Why? Perhaps because they get kickbacks and are thereby able to make considerably more money. Regardless, I could not go to doctors outside of my “plan,” so I was stuck.
Today, we have the opportunity to repeal “Obamacare.” A full repeal is the only solution. To replace “Obamacare” with something else would result in nothing other than a socialistic health care plan that is tied with a big, blue Republican bow as opposed to a red one.
This country never relied on the government to pay for all U.S. citizens’ health care. Privatized health care with reforms and competition will make premiums affordable.
Alacia Edwards, Grover Beach
