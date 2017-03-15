Letters to the Editor

March 15, 2017 10:19 PM

Thanks to Music Motive for help with Big Brothers Big Sisters event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County would like to thank Steve Hilstein from Music Motive for coming out to our school-based site at Del Mar Elementary in Morro Bay to do a drumming workshop.

All of our children thoroughly enjoyed learning a new skill and doing it with their mentors who come over from Morro Bay High school every Wednesday. It was a great joy to see the students in our program step out of their comfort zones, try something new and listen so well to instructions.

Steve was a very excited instructor who got the children to synchronize their beats, smile while following directions and work as a team to create a harmony. I am hoping to keep this partnership going and exposing our participants to music.

Thank you so much, Steve!

Sheena Jones, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Paso Robles school board discusses censuring Trustee Chris Bausch

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos