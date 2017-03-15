Planned Parenthood funding supports the health of Americans

Regarding a recent article published on The Tribune’s website, “Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood,” I believe that Planned Parenthood is necessary for our country and provides medical support other than just abortions. Planned Parenthood supports 2.5 million men and women every year, and cutting off federal funding would put a damper on their health.
Although it’s true that Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider, only 3 percent of their services are abortions. The others include free breast exams, Pap tests and birth control. As a young woman, I believe Planned Parenthood should continue being funded for the benefit of our nation, low-income Americans and all women.
Averi Kerr, Paso Robles High School
