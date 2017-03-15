Hard-working Americans are optimistic about the future

I recently spent a week in Florida with my son. That experience showed me how “out of touch” California is with the rest of the nation. Most people in Middle America and the South are very happy, even exuberant.
Consider this: In July of last year, a poll showed that only 18 percent of Americans felt the country was on the right track. In December, that same poll was up to 33 percent. The same poll this month shows that now 40 percent of citizens feel the country is on the right track. Great improvement!
Last July, 21 percent of citizens felt optimistic about their economic future.
Today, 41 percent feel optimistic about their economic future.
The stock market has been rocketing upward since Donald Trump’s election. In fact, as of Feb. 27, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had recorded 12 consecutive all-time record highs.
The Trump rally is because the market is pleased with the prospects of a great economic explosion in this country. On Feb. 28, it was reported that the “consumer confidence” level has risen to a 15-year high. Consumers and investors are responding with their pocketbooks.
Yes, many liberals may be discouraged, as you can tell by reading this paper. But, hard-working, middle-class Americans are elated.
Their hope and optimism has climbed to 15-year highs. That should put a smile on your face.
Melvin de la Motte, San Luis Obispo
