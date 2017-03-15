Tom Fulks incorrectly assumes Trump supporters are not decent, honest

I just finished reading the two articles that were written by your contributing columnists, Andrea Seastrand and Tom Fulks. I noticed glaring differences in the content of the columns that were written. Ms. Seastrand wrote an article on Senate Bill 54, while Mr. Fulks wrote a piece insulting anyone who voted for or supported President Donald Trump.
This seems to be the norm for Clinton supporters. So much name-calling from those who profess tolerance. One paragraph that he wrote claims that those who support Trump are a minority in the county, and that the majority are left to “vigorously defend our time-honored American values of honesty, decency, duty and country.”
Wow, so he is now saying that I, a retired person who worked for more than 35 years in law enforcement, am not a decent or honest person?
Speaking of decency and honesty — there was quite a bit of damage done by many who were not Trump supporters, but felt the need to protest and riot. I’m sorry, but I don’t see this as decent and honest behavior.
I’m not sure if this is because the conservative “minority” in this county have not felt the need to write into The Tribune, but it appears there are more liberal views provided in your paper.
Catherine Kibbey, Arroyo Grande
