Paso High journalist encourages commenters to think before they speak

Thank you for your coverage of the PRHS students who held a protest on Thursday, Feb. 16. As a student journalist at PRHS, my classmates and I realized the importance of having this event reported on. Within hours, we had coverage on our website and Facebook feed. However, the events that ensued afterward were shocking. Comments poured into our social media, hundreds of comments; most were hateful from both sides. Those who did and those who did not support the protest were very much entitled to voice their opinions and beliefs. However, I believe that our readers failed to realize that just as they were allowed to voice their opinions, so were the students who protested and those who later choose to.
I encourage people to voice their beliefs but to think about your words and how they may affect those surrounding you. Feel free to use Facebook as a platform, but remember that others will see what you wrote in the heat of the moment. Lastly, please remember that your children and peers admire you and you are setting no good example by cyberbullying anyone.
Lauren Wassam, 18, Paso Robles High School
