Letters to the Editor

March 14, 2017 8:48 PM

Writer wishes Betty Long quick recovery from dog attack

Thank you for the article letting us know how Betty Long is doing. I’m sure it will be a long road to recovery, and I wish her the best. I was also relieved to read that her dog, Giminy, was unharmed in the brutal attack. I bet he is happy to have Betty home and be reunited with her. After reading the details of the attack, it is apparent to me that Betty is a hero also along with David Fear for calling 911 to get help. Godspeed for your recovery, both physically and mentally, Betty.

T. Doerr, San Luis Obispo

