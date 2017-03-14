Take a break from the outrage and enjoy the scenic Central Coast

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it Pause

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek