Trump’s treatment of Mexico shows his contempt for world leaders

Where is Secretary of State Tillerson?
The Washington Post (March 1) questions, “Where in the world is Secretary of State Rex Tillerson?”
Answer: Tillerson was in Mexico trying to convince the Mexican government to house and detain the Central American nationals that have been deported from the United States.
If you were insulted by Donald Trump, as the Hispanics have been (regardless of their country of origin), what do you think the answer was by the Mexican government?
The stupidity of sending a secretary of state to try to make such a deal after the foul things Trump has said really boggles one’s mind. It really shows his contempt for the intelligence of other world leaders.
Edith Mascolo, Los Osos
