Central Coast Funds for Children helps Food Bank feed kids in summer

Summer should be an exciting time, but for low-income children, hunger spikes because they no longer have access to the free or reduced priced meals that they receive at school. The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County’s Summer Meals Program fills the summer hunger gap by bringing healthy meals to children and teens at risk of experiencing hunger. Each day during the summer, up to 1,700 children and teens enjoy one or more free meals (breakfast, lunch and/or snack) provided countywide through this Food Bank program.
Central Coast Funds for Children is a local nonprofit established to benefit children in need of special assistance. It has raised and granted over $1.4 million since its founding in 1994. CCFC supported the Summer Meals Program with seed money when it first began in 2012 with only six lunch sites. Thanks to the support from CCFC, the Food Bank Coalition continues to feed children and teens who may not otherwise have access to nutritious food. In fact, the Food Bank has expanded the program to provide more than 190,000 meals to children in 2016 alone.
Heather Donovan, San Luis Obispo
