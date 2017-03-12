Rental housing inspection program should stay in place

I did not follow the news or meetings leading to and the subsequent passing of the San Luis Opispo City residential rental inspection ordinance. However, if 915 rentals were inspected and 736 of those needed repairs to comply with code, with 116 requiring significant repairs, for the safety of tenants and the need to maintain city residential standards, it seems the ordinance should remain active. Given the experience of properties that were inspected, with 4,000 city rental properties, it is likely that slightly more than 3,000 rental units are out of code compliance, with nearly 500 in need of significant repairs.
In addition, many of the residential rental properties have long established ownership, some owned by families for generations, providing significant monthly rental income and low property tax rates provided under Proposition 13. In reality, this means young families purchasing homes and new apartments are subsidizing the cost of city services of many older homes rented to students, which in turn demand costly police service and residential street vehicle parking issues.
Bottom line, residential rental property owners should pay more for property taxes and should be required to maintain their rental properties.
Buzz Kalkowski, San Luis Obispo
