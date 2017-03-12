Local veteran extends thanks to SLO veteran’s clinic for a job well done

I am a California veteran, and I would just like to thank the San Luis Obispo veteran’s clinic for the hard work that they do for the local veteran community. It is a real bright spot regarding local services for veterans.
San Luis Obispo doesn’t have the size to support a major veterans hospital, but the clinic provides a vast array of services for local vets. The office seems to handle an amazing amount of veterans, and the staff is always efficient and polite. My thanks for a job well done, and I hope you get the recognition you deserve.
Gregg Hoversten, Morro Bay
