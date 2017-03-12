Educated people tend to be liberal because the schools are liberal

I read Leonard Pitts’ commentary of Feb. 19 with interest (“Our large education gap between the left and right”). Pitts concludes that people with more education are more liberal and people with less education are conservative. What he ignores is that most schools of higher education are very liberal, dictating only a liberal point of view. Often, students are forced to express liberal points of view to succeed in school. There are a few exceptions to liberal schools.
More education means more exposure to liberalism. Pitts can’t make this connection?
Richard Placak, Atascadero
