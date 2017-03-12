Pressure SLO County supervisors to protect our natural resources

So San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton’s supporters are upset that she is targeted for her opposition to the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. Maybe if she voted to protect our oceans she would gain a majority of voter support.
How can anyone oppose protecting one of our most valuable resources? But that is just what supervisors Compton, John Peschong and Debbie Arnold did despite overwhelming community support.
They say their votes were in support of local fishing and farming, yet the designation limits the needs of neither. What their opposition does is leave the door open for offshore oil drilling. Who favors this? Oil companies for sure, but not many others. Fishermen should be alarmed at the prospect of an oil spill poisoning our oceans for years to come.
Ms. Compton’s surrogates ask us to look at what happened with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Monterey is bustling with tourism. Travelers worldwide visit the pristine, protected coast, thriving marine life, Cannery Row, healthy fishing industry and world-renowned aquarium.
San Luis Obispo County offers much, but we must protect our oceans or risk losing it all. I urge you to continue contacting our supervisors, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, and state and national representatives and tell them you support the sanctuary designation.
Tony Salome, Los Osos
