Taking care of San Luis Obispo means caring for its people

In a letter to the editor printed in The Tribune on Feb. 12 (“Heidi Harmon’s duty is to San Luis Obispo, not a political party”), Steven Armandico states, “Harmon should concern herself with the city’s welfare and not political party issues.” Which begs the question: Isn’t our city made up of people? And isn’t it the welfare of these people that the mayor should be concerned with?
Mayors who have the courage to advocate for people with little or no voice are to be highly commended. Case in point: Mayor Harmon went down to the creek in her second week in office to talk with our veterans who live down there — just so she could hear from them what they need, not what we think they need.
Is this a political party issue? The time has come to be more concerned with what’s a “human” issue than what’s a “political party issue.”
Becky Jorgeson, San Luis Obispo
Comments