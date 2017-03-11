‘Day Without Immigrants’ coverage showed Paso students that they weren’t alone

Thank you for your article on the student march “A Day Without Immigrants” here at Paso Robles High School.
As a student who took part in the rally, I joined other students who support immigrants in an effort to get our voices heard. It is important to understand that we have the right to express our thoughts, on campus and off.
We are here to support one another, because we’re all immigrants. Thank you for covering the rally, which revealed that PRHS students aren’t alone.
Celso Ortiz, Paso Robles High School
Comments