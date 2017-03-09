Close the gender pay gap by raising awareness

As a 13-year-old girl who is interested in women’s rights, I was alarmed to read about the inequality that still exists for women in the workplace.
In “Seven Scary Facts About Widening Gender Gap” by Inter Press Service published Friday, March 3, it states, “At current rates, the time it will take to close the 23 percent global pay gap between men and women stands at 170 years — 52 years longer than it would have done just a year ago.”
This is frustrating to me because it seems like after fighting for equal rights for so many years, we haven’t made much progress and, in some cases, are going backward. Women can contribute and add value in the workplace just as much as men and should be encouraged to do so by equal pay.
Something we can all do is raise awareness by spreading the word about this issue. International Women’s Day was March 8, and it recognizes the achievements of women and the need for activism on issues that affect them. Go to www.internationalwomensday.com to see how you can stay involved.
Sadie LaChapelle, Laguna Middle School
