Lack of accessible parking drives the elderly from downtown SLO

An editorial March 4 mentioned that hair salons were becoming more popular downtown (“It’s getting hairy in downtown San Luis Obispo”). I laughed, as I bet they don’t have many white-haired clients. I seldom patronize the downtown stores and restaurants anymore, although I’d like to. I do my shopping online and my dining outside the perimeter of Marsh, Santa Rosa, Monterey and Nipomo streets. I particularly liked to eat at Big Sky and others in that area. No garage near there. I also enjoy the Palm Theatre. Although it is served by a parking garage, most handicapped spaces are upstairs and in the far back. That facility has no elevator.
Apparently the Planning Commission and the former City Council members have no clue that to be “handicapped accessible,” it has to be accessible to something. Intentional or not, the city’s elimination of street parking is discriminatory. Ageism and ADA noncompliance are ugly but accurate terms that describe the effect of this policy.
We people with canes may not shop or dine in town any longer, but we did and do vote. Parking is provided at the polls.
Carol Dover, San Luis Obispo
