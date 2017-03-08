After Democrats’ election shortcomings, time to move forward with compassion, respect

My congratulations to Gordon Fuglie on his perspicacity. His is the first letter (“Democrats need a new appeal to fight an authoritarian regime,” Feb. 17) I have seen that points out the failure of Democrats to capture the votes of so many disaffected Americans in the last election — and the likelihood of little improvement going forward. I share his fear that the outraged reactions of many progressives to the Trump agenda will do little to correct the oversight.
I heartily second Mr. Fuglie’s suggestion that we reach out with humility, reflection, compassion and respect, not just to those we are comfortable with, but to all of our fellow Americans in the hope of forming a coalition that can deflect the nation from its current reckless course.
Bruce Bevans, Atascadero
Comments