Thanks to good Samaritans who helped clean up A.G. storm mess

My wife and I would like to thank the good Samaritans who, on Feb. 17, during all the wind and rain, stopped to remove a fallen tree that blocked one lane of traffic on Farroll Avenue in Arroyo Grande. There were a least a half dozen men with saws cutting up the tree and removing it from the street, and a lady directing traffic. It is truly great to see that the people of South County care for their community and are willing to help others.
Also, a big thank-you to the Arroyo Grande Public Works Department for their quick response coming and disposing of the tree.
Chuck and Barbara Bowles, Arroyo Grande
