Letters to the Editor

March 7, 2017 8:33 PM

Thanks to good Samaritans who helped clean up A.G. storm mess

My wife and I would like to thank the good Samaritans who, on Feb. 17, during all the wind and rain, stopped to remove a fallen tree that blocked one lane of traffic on Farroll Avenue in Arroyo Grande. There were a least a half dozen men with saws cutting up the tree and removing it from the street, and a lady directing traffic. It is truly great to see that the people of South County care for their community and are willing to help others.

Also, a big thank-you to the Arroyo Grande Public Works Department for their quick response coming and disposing of the tree.

Chuck and Barbara Bowles, Arroyo Grande

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos