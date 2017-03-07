Letters to the Editor

March 7, 2017 8:28 PM

Donald Trump shirks his duties as president to play golf

Donald Trump is guilty of gross dereliction of duty. He is badly shirking his responsibilities as president of the United States of America. Mike Pence performs international and diplomatic duties such as attending the NATO conference and visiting former Nazi concentration camps, while Steve Bannon sets domestic and foreign policy. Neither Pence nor Bannon was elected president. Meanwhile, Trump plays 18 holes of golf at Mar-a-Lago. This is shameful and must be answered by Trump’s immediate impeachment.

Diane W. Mayfield, Templeton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos