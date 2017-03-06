Party loyalties trample the truth and harm the American people

I think I know why so many Americans are angry and frustrated with the government. I believe it is because there is so little evidence that those who get elected possess any sort of moral compass. I see this displayed in their inability to apply rules to members of their own party when they operate outside of perceived lawful parameters.
For example, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has been on a tirade over the last few years about executive orders made by Barack Obama. Has anyone heard from Cruz since Donald Trump was elected and has been issuing myriad executive orders? No, because he suspends the rules when it comes to the actions of his own party. Another example, congressional Republicans spent millions of dollars investigating Benghazi, but now their own guy seems in cahoots with the Russians, they are hard-pressed to see the need for a serious investigation.
Look, I know the door swings both ways, but we, the people, really want to see someone step up and do what is right for the American people. Party loyalties trample the truth and leave patriotism in the dust. Campaign financing is the culprit in all this, and until that gets fixed, nothing will change.
Marci Powers, Grover Beach
