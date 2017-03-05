Board of Supervisors are not in tune with their constituency

In my opinion, recent voting by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors indicates they are not in tune with their constituency. The next election could better reflect citizen desires with a few questions:
(1) Should vehicles be permitted on our beach?
(2) Should a marine sanctuary be established?
(3) Should park rangers lead nature walks to educate citizens?
(4) Should vehicles be permitted on any dunes?
(5) Should all classes be encouraged to have nature walks in coastal habitats?
I taught biology in 10 different high schools on the East Coast and then at Hancock College for 25 years — my students (me too) loved the field trips in the natural world.
Bill Denneen, Nipomo
Comments